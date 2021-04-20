Madison leaders pledge to stand with those calling for change after Chauvin verdict

"It was an emotional roller coaster to be honest with you," Johnson said. "In the criminal justice system, typically there's no justice for Black men. I walked in thinking they're not going to issue a verdict that would be in favor of justice for George Floyd. I'm proud of America today."

Tammy Cahel, 31, of Madison, said she was driving to pick up some food when she heard the verdict and "broke down in tears." She said she felt she had to come Downtown to celebrate with a small group of others who gathered there after the verdict was read.

"George Floyd definitely deserved this justice," she said. "His family is missing a huge part of their soul with his death. I hope that this conviction will really help start the healing process for them."

Gracie Regala, 21, a UW-Madison student, said she feels relieved about the outcome but said it’s “awful” that people were worried Chauvin wouldn’t be convicted when Floyd’s murder was caught on camera.

“Justice would be a system no longer existing where this can happen to other Black men,” she said. “(George Floyd) should be alive today. It doesn’t feel like justice is served when he isn’t.”