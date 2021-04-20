Madison leaders pledge to stand with those calling for change after Chauvin verdict

People around Madison praised the conviction Tuesday of white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, while Dane County's top law enforcement officers pledged to stand with citizens calling for changes to their profession.
"As an officer of the law, I believe that today justice has prevailed," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement. "The Madison Police Department is prepared to stand in solidarity with our community as we grieve and process the events of May 25th, 2020. I am hopeful that this decision will help our communities heal and will create new opportunities to work and grow together.”
Barnes, who was referring to the day Floyd was killed, took over as Madison's third Black chief in February.
Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, who will leave his position next month after 41 years in law enforcement and 14 as sheriff, said that in the aftermath of the verdict, "law enforcement leaders must be committed to supporting reforms that will prevent the actions by law enforcement that led to the death of George Floyd."
Mahoney will be replaced by the county's first Black sheriff, Kalvin Barrett, who was appointed earlier this month by Gov. Tony Evers to fill our the remainder of Mahoney's term.
In Downtown Madison, Michael Johnson, the president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, had invited Barnes and other community leaders to meet at the club's Downtown location to hear the verdict together.
"It was an emotional roller coaster to be honest with you," Johnson said. "In the criminal justice system, typically there's no justice for Black men. I walked in thinking they're not going to issue a verdict that would be in favor of justice for George Floyd. I'm proud of America today."
Tammy Cahel, 31, of Madison, said she was driving to pick up some food when she heard the verdict and "broke down in tears." She said she felt she had to come Downtown to celebrate with a small group of others who gathered there after the verdict was read.
"George Floyd definitely deserved this justice," she said. "His family is missing a huge part of their soul with his death. I hope that this conviction will really help start the healing process for them."
Gracie Regala, 21, a UW-Madison student, said she feels relieved about the outcome but said it’s “awful” that people were worried Chauvin wouldn’t be convicted when Floyd’s murder was caught on camera.
“Justice would be a system no longer existing where this can happen to other Black men,” she said. “(George Floyd) should be alive today. It doesn’t feel like justice is served when he isn’t.”
In a statement, county executive Joe Parisi said that while no conviction can bring Floyd back, "the conviction of Derek Chauvin is an important step in the pursuit of justice.
“There is still much work to be done, and our nation must acknowledge this in thought, voice and deed until all Black lives are treated with the same dignity, respect and fairness as others," he said.
While many saw the verdict as a step toward justice, others said that path remains blocked.
The Madison activist group Freedom Inc., which has been organizing anti-police protests in the city for years, released a statement saying "the courts will provide no justice for the murder of George Floyd" and that if Madison's "political elites" are interested in the community's safety, "they will demonstrate that by funding community safety programs and ensuring that everyone has equal access to housing, a stable income and public services."
"A system that continues to allow its officers to spread death and terror in our communities under the guise of 'public safety' while minimally punishing officers who kill is not 'justice' and cannot be reformed," the group said.