Madison La Follette student charged with bringing loaded gun to school, jailed on $30,500 bail

An 18-year-old La Follette High School student accused of bringing a loaded gun to the Madison school last week was charged Monday with two gun possession-related charges, and also faces six additional new unrelated criminal cases.
The seven new cases against Marquan Webb, of Madison, brings to 11 the number of criminal cases Webb now faces, comprised of charges that include burglary, fraudulent credit card use, identity theft, driving a vehicle without owner's consent, misappropriating identification, theft, battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
Three of the cases are misdemeanors, and the rest are felony cases.
The criminal complaint related to the incident at La Follette charged Webb with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm by a person previously adjudged delinquent as a juvenile, resisting police, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Webb appeared in court by video conference Monday when Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set his bail at $30,500 across the seven new cases, $20,000 of it for the La Follette charges.
Assistant District Attorney Awais Khaleel sought bail totaling $211,000, while public defender Diana Van Rybroek asked for something substantially less, urging Hanson not to be influenced by the recent school shooting in Michigan in assessing Webb's case. She said Webb did not threaten anyone at the school with the gun.
Police have said Webb was arrested Thursday after police received an anonymous tip from a parent about 1:30 p.m. that day. La Follette's Interim Principal, Mathew Thompson, attempted to confront Webb in a classroom, but he pushed page Thompson and had to be taken to the ground and restrained by three police officers, Madison Police Lt. Jason Ostrenga has said.
According to the criminal complaint involving the La Follette allegations:
Police arrived to find a commotion in which there was pushing going on between staff and some students, including Webb, and Webb was trying to flee. Officers struggled with Webb while trying to put handcuffs on him.
An officer found the gun, a black 9mm Ruger semi-automatic equipped with a laser sight, in an inside pocket of Webb's jacket. Another officer ejected a bullet from the gun's chamber and removed the magazine.
The gun was found to have been stolen during a Sept. 24 burglary in Cottage Grove.
Webb was not allowed to possess a firearm because he has three felony-level juvenile adjudications, all in 2019, for burglary, theft, driving without the owner's consent, and obstructing or resisting.
The other cases filed against Webb on Monday mostly involve allegations that in December 2020 and multiple times in June, Webb took part in burglaries at homes in Madison and Verona resulting in the theft of credit cards and other items.