Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges

Another 17 felonies and 11 misdemeanors were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Hyland can take Moon’s conduct in most of those dismissed charges into account when he sentences Moon.

Court records state Moon and others who were charged with him in some of the cases took part in burglaries and car thefts in Dane County in August, September and October 2019. Moon’s convictions stemmed from incidents in Madison, Oregon, Waunakee and the town of Bristol.

Going into Tuesday, there were 10 separate open court cases against Moon in Dane County. The plea agreement dismissed four of them.

One of the cases against Moon that was dismissed Tuesday was the one that led to his arrest in October. In that case, Moon and two others were arrested after police located a vehicle used by the three to flee from Shorewood Hills police following a burglary at a home there, a criminal complaint states.

The complaint states Moon told Madison police Officer Nick Cleary after his arrest that he had been “spiraling out of control” since he absconded from his probation agent, who had told Moon to turn himself over to police. The complaint, paraphrasing Moon, said “it is much like a drug, because it is like a high when he engaged in (this) activity.”