Madison house fire displaces 6 residents, leaves $50,000 in damage

Six Madison residents were displaced, but none were injured, in a house fire Sunday afternoon on the West Side, the fire department said.

The Madison Fire Department responded to a report just after 2:30 p.m. from a resident of visible smoke and flames outside an exterior wall of the home in the 1100 block of Starlight Drive.

Firefighters arrived by 2:37 p.m. and had the fire under control by 2:40 p.m.

Only four people were home at the time and all made it out safely, the fire department said. Six residents of the house were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, the fire department determined. Initial estimates put the damage cost at $50,000.

