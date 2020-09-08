Madison, Fitchburg, Janesville hit with spree of armed robberies at businesses overnight, police say

Madison, Fitchburg and Janesville police reported five armed robberies at businesses overnight.
The first happened about 10 p.m. Monday at Casey's General Store, 3603 Cross Hill Drive in Madison, when a man wearing a black hoody, dark pants, dark mask and neon green beanie-style hat entered the store armed with a 12-inch knife and demanded money, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, and a police dog unsuccessfully attempted to track the suspect, Hartman said.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Janesville police responded to Lion's Quick Mart, 2615 Milton Ave., on a report of an armed robbery, St. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.
The suspect, who stole cash and cigarettes, fled before officers arrived and was not located. He was last seen walking west on Holiday Drive, Dammen said.
The robber was described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, with a thin build, wearing dark pants, a black mask, a white head wrap, dark shoes, and a blue jacket with a white logo on the left chest and white stripes down the arms.
At about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg police responded to the Kelley Williamson Mobil gas station, 2956 Fish Hatchery Road, on a hold-up alarm, Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a statement.
Arriving officers learned that a suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money, and a police dog unsuccessfully attempted to track the suspect, Varriale said.
Fitchburg police were assisted by Madison and town of Madison police.
The robber was described as a black male in his 20s, about 5-foot-10, with a slender build, wearing a blue jogging suit, black mask, and white head covering.
The final two robberies happened in Madison about 20 minutes apart, police spokeswoman Lorie Anderson reported.
At 5:14 a.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 2200 block of South Park Street after a male wearing a dark jacket and white cap displayed a handgun and demanded money, Anderson said.
The robber fled, possibly in a vehicle, with an undisclosed amount of cash, Anderson said.
At 5:35 a.m., officers were called to the BP gas station in the 700 block of East Washington Avenue after a man wearing a dark jacket and dark winter cap displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes, Anderson said.
The store clerk refused the demands and the suspect fled on foot, Anderson said.
Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com, Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Janesville police at 608-755-3100.
