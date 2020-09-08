Madison, Fitchburg, Janesville hit with spree of armed robberies at businesses overnight, police say

Arriving officers learned that a suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money, and a police dog unsuccessfully attempted to track the suspect, Varriale said.

Fitchburg police were assisted by Madison and town of Madison police.

The robber was described as a black male in his 20s, about 5-foot-10, with a slender build, wearing a blue jogging suit, black mask, and white head covering.

The final two robberies happened in Madison about 20 minutes apart, police spokeswoman Lorie Anderson reported.

At 5:14 a.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 2200 block of South Park Street after a male wearing a dark jacket and white cap displayed a handgun and demanded money, Anderson said.

The robber fled, possibly in a vehicle, with an undisclosed amount of cash, Anderson said.

At 5:35 a.m., officers were called to the BP gas station in the 700 block of East Washington Avenue after a man wearing a dark jacket and dark winter cap displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes, Anderson said.

The store clerk refused the demands and the suspect fled on foot, Anderson said.