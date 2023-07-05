The Madison Fire Department responded to multiple fires related to improper use or disposal of fireworks during the July 4 holiday and overnight, although no injuries were reported.

There were also a couple of fires that were suspected to be related to fireworks, but their cause could not be confirmed, the department said.

Although fun for some, the use of fireworks is illegal in the city of Madison. Sparklers, snakes, snaps, caps and party poppers are OK, but authorities still urge caution.

The incidents Tuesday and Wednesday included a small fire with smoking mulch at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday outside of Woodman’s grocery store on the 6900 block of Watts Road. Staff heard and saw fireworks in the area during the afternoon and in the evening. Firefighters found two spots where fires occurred. Fireworks or improperly discarded smoking materials could have caused the fires, the department said.

Other incidents Tuesday included:

At 1:33 p.m., firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Atticus Way and found an area of grass measuring about 400 square feet that had been on fire. A person on site said the fire was started by the use of sparklers by children, which ignited the grass. The fire was extinguished by the occupants before firefighters arrived.

At 8:24 p.m., firefighters were sent to Maple Prairie Park, 3117 Prairie Road, for a grass fire by the basketball courts. Three areas of burned grass were found with spent fireworks on the ground nearby. No one was in the park when firefighters arrived. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and disposed of the spent fireworks.

At 9:45 p.m., an extinguished grass fire was reported on the 2400 block of Old Camden Square. Firefighters spoke with the person who had been lighting fireworks and explained the city ordinances to them.

About 11 p.m., firefighters were called to a fireworks incident at Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd., where a trash can was on fire. The crew put out a smoldering trash can at the back of the parking lot. They observed that all trash cans were overflowing with discarded fireworks and fireworks packages. Police cleared people from the park, and firefighters followed to pick up spent fireworks found in the grass throughout the park. Before leaving the park, they soaked all heaping trash barrels to prevent other fires from occurring. The operation took about 90 minutes.

At 11:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire involving a metal trash can at Sycamore Park, 830 Jana Lane. Firefighters extinguished the fire but could not locate witnesses to confirm whether it started with discarded fireworks.

Also, at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Winding Way and found what looked like discarded materials from a fire pit, but it turned out to be used fireworks. A trash can, as well as the trash and fireworks, were burned up. Firefighters used about 75 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, wet the surrounding grass, and spread out the ash.