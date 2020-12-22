Madison firefighters respond to 6-foot high bonfire outside Near West Side house

Firefighters responded to a 6-foot high bonfire outside a Near West Side house early Sunday morning that was determined to be “both a hazard and a nuisance” in violation of several outdoor burning ordinances, the Madison Fire Department reported.

There was a “notable glow” from a backyard as Engine Co. 4 arrived at the large three-unit house on Lathrop Street about 12:15 a.m. There they found a large bonfire approximately 10 feet in diameter with flames approximately 6 feet high, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters asked the three people they found to use a garden hose to put out the fire, which included an 8-foot log far too large to fit in the 36-inch bowl of the fire pit. An unidentifiable melted plastic object was also found near the fire, Schuster said.

The trio was presented with a copy of the City of Madison Outdoor and Open Burning ordinance, and firefighters reviewed with them the lengthy list of violations they observed. The individuals were not cited for the violations, but citations may occur if there are repeated offenses, Schuster said.

