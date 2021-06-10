Madison firefighters contain diesel leak after semi and car collide

Madison firefighters contained a diesel leak Monday evening after a semi truck and car collided on the Southwest Side with no one injured in the crash.

The crash happened just before 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Verona Road and Atticus Way, Cynthia Schuster, spokesperson for the Fire Department, said in a statement Thursday. With a fuel tank on the semi ruptured, though, firefighters employed several methods to slow down a diesel leak, she said.

Wooden plugs and putty were put on the broken fuel tank; a "tank trap" was placed under it to contain the fuel; and an absorbent powder was spread over the pavement where the diesel had already spilled, Schuster said.

An estimated seven to 10 gallons had leaked out before firefighters contained the rupture, she said, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified of the spill as some fuel entered a nearby storm sewer drain.

