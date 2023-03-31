The Madison Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area around the 1800 block of South Park Street, where firefighters are battling a Friday night fire that is producing a lot of smoke.
Those within a half-mile radius, approximately six blocks in all directions, of the fire at 1804 S. Park St. are being asked to stay indoors with windows closed, the Fire Department said in an alert at 8:08 p.m.
⚠️ MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of smoke. Please avoid the area! Those in a half-mile radius (approximately six blocks in all directions) of this location are asked to stay indoors with windows closed. pic.twitter.com/lKSEVzBypJ— Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) April 1, 2023