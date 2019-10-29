A Madison firefighter who has been on unpaid leave since February was arrested in a drug raid Thursday, authorities reported.
Andrey L. Hansbro was one of two men arrested without incident during the execution of a search warrant shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and Madison police at a residence in the 3700 block of Packers Avenue, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Police recovered cocaine base, marijuana, cash, cell phones, drug packaging, drug paraphernalia and cell phones, DeSpain said.
Hansbro, 41, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerald T. Moran, 56, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of three counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and on a warrant for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis said in a statement that Hansbro was hired to the Madison Fire Department on Oct. 13, 2014 and had been serving as a firefighter/EMT before being placed on unpaid leave in February.
Davis said the department can’t comment on the circumstances surrounding Hansbro’s employment status “due to the confidential nature of personnel matters.”
Davis’ statement said that “Hansbro’s alleged actions do not reflect the values of this department. We take these allegations very seriously as an organization, and we will carry out a thorough and swift investigation. Furthermore, we will cooperate with the Madison Police Department during its investigation.”
Davis said the department would have no further comment until its internal investigation is complete.