Madison Fire Department: Illegal fireworks ignited South Side grass fire
alert top story

Madison Fire Department: Illegal fireworks ignited South Side grass fire

Madison firefighters say illegal fireworks ignited a grass fire Saturday on the city’s South Side.

Firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Pheasant Ridge Trail shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday to 911 calls of a fire spreading toward nearby trees and buildings, according to the Madison Fire Department.

They used about 600 gallons of water and foam to extinguish fires covering about 1,000 square feet and found a pile of fireworks smoldering in a nearby parking lot.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster notes that fireworks are illegal in the city of Madison and other adjacent municipalities. While non-explosive devices like sparklers are permitted, the fire department cautions against using them during current drought conditions.

They should be used only on non-combustible surfaces such as pavement and should be extinguished with water before being thrown in the trash.

