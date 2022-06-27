Madison felons sent to federal prison for possessing guns

Two Madison men were sent to federal prison last week for being felons in possession of firearms, authorities reported.

James Gillaum, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty to the gun charge on March 24, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Gillaum has been convicted of aggravated battery in 2008, burglary in 2011, and possession of heroin with the intent to deliver in 2013.

On May 21, Gillaum pleaded guilty to an unrelated state charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was scheduled for sentencing on July 22, but didn’t appear for his sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest, O’Shea said.

On Aug. 22, Madison police arrested Gillaum in the area of State Street with a loaded 9mm handgun in his underwear, O’Shea said.

Peterson ordered the federal sentence to run consecutive to that state gun case, as well as another case where Gillaum is charged with recklessly endangering safety and discharge of a firearm.

In a separate case, James McGowan Jr., 23, was sentenced to two years in prison by Peterson after he pleaded guilty to the gun charge on March 30, O’Shea said in a statement.

On Sept. 20, McGowan was out on bail in four state cases with charges including felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, armed robbery, drug possession, and third-degree sexual assault. Madison police were seeking McGowan because he had multiple warrants for his arrest and found him in an apartment parking garage with a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband, O’Shea said.

