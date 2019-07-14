A Madison man who allegedly shot another man in the leg was sentenced to 51 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader announced in a news release.
Michael Hallmon, 34, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty to the gun possession charge on March 8, 2019.
Hallmon on Sept. 6 allegedly fired three shots at a man in an apartment complex parking lot in Madison, hitting him in the leg with one shot. The two had a dispute over a moped, according to the release.
Hallmon also has a pending charge in Dane County Circuit Court of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted, that sentencing judge in that case will decide whether Hallmon’s federal sentence will be served concurrently or consecutively to the state sentence, the release states.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Justice Department program aimed at reducing violent crime that emphasizes coordination between state and federal prosecutors and all levels of law enforcement to address gun crime, especially felons illegally possessing firearms and ammunition and violent and drug crimes that involve the use of firearms.