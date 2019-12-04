A Madison man on Tuesday was sentenced to 67 months in federal prison for possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Daniel Norris, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty to this charge on Sept. 4, Blader said in a statement.
Police executed a search warrant at Norris’ Madison residence on Jan. 7 and seized 54 grams of crack cocaine, 82 grams of powder cocaine, a stolen Glock pistol, and $6,906 in cash, Blader said.
Norris was on supervision at the time stemming from a conviction for third-degree sexual assault in Dane County.
Peterson said at the sentencing hearing that he was troubled by Norris’ lengthy criminal history, the fact that he was involved with dealing drugs while on supervision, and possessed a stolen firearm, Blader said.
The charge against Norris was a result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Madison Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.
