A Madison man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, reported.
Malcolm M. Whiteside, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty to the charge on Sept. 9.
On July 9, while investigating a domestic violence complaint, police arrested Whiteside outside of an apartment complex on the West Side. During the arrest, Whiteside admitted he had a gun hidden inside the front of his pants, and police found a stolen handgun inside of Whiteside’s sweatshirt pocket, Blader said in a statement.
At sentencing, Peterson noted that other courts had given Whiteside “breaks,” but his criminal activity was “starting to escalate,” Blade said.
