Madison felon gets 63 months in federal prison for again illegally possessing gun

A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to 63 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm as a convicted felon, according to Timothy O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Jaime Williams, 34, was sentenced Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty to the charge on March 17, O’Shea said in a statement.
The charge stemmed from a traffic stop of Williams’ vehicle on Sept. 26, 2020. After stopping Williams, police searched his vehicle and located a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun on the driver’s side floorboard that had been reported stolen, as well as crack cocaine in the vehicle and MDMA in Williams’ pocket, O’Shea said.
The conviction was Williams’ third for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, with the first two being state convictions. At the time of the traffic stop, Williams was serving a term of extended supervision in connection with his two state convictions, O’Shea said.
The charges against Williams were the result of an investigation conducted by Madison police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.
