Madison felon gets 4 years in federal prison for possessing gun
Madison felon gets 4 years in federal prison for possessing gun

A Madison felon was sentenced last week to four years in federal prison for possessing a gun, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Lucas Anderson, 26, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release by federal Judge William Conley on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which he pleaded guilty to on Feb. 23, O’Shea said in a report.

In 2015, Anderson was convicted of child enticement, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a minor, second-degree reckless endangering safety, and resisting an officer causing bodily harm, and sentenced to five years in state prison, O’Shea said.

Anderson was released from prison in 2018, and on May 1, 2020, he delivered a small amount of cocaine to another person. As a result of that drug investigation, on Aug. 17, 2020, police arrested Anderson and found $2,627 in his pocket and a loaded .40 caliber Glock pistol with extended magazine in the glovebox of the car he was driving, O’Shea said.

Conley in sentencing Anderson noted that he became involved in gang activity as a child, his criminal behavior continued into adulthood, and that he had many violations of supervision after release from prison. Conley ordered that the federal sentence would run concurrent with the remainder of a state revocation involving the same conduct.

