Madison East teacher pleads not guilty to attempted child porn creation charges

A Madison East High School business and marketing teacher, accused of trying to create child pornography with hidden cameras of unwitting members of the school's business club, appeared before a packed courtroom in the federal courthouse Thursday, as many of those attending looked on in tears.
David M. Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove, who was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, then arrested at his home Thursday morning, didn't look back at the gallery as marshals brought him into court wearing a green t-shirt, dark gray athletic pants and leg irons to face seven counts of attempting to produce child pornography.
The din of cries and sobs was constant in the small courtroom as the dozens in the audience of current and recent East students listened while U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Oppeneer ordered Kruchten to remain jailed until at least next Wednesday. Another hearing will be held to decide whether Kruchten can be released until he faces a trial on the charges.
The audience was almost entirely young women who are believed to be victims of Kruchten, along with their parents and supporters, according to attendees who spoke on background and did not wish to be identified.
Through his lawyer, federal defender Joseph Bugni, Kruchten pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Students and parents, some who still appeared shaken, left the courthouse without speaking to gathered media after Thursday's hearing.
Kruchten's arrest came after an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation, the Minneapolis Police Department and Cottage Grove police that began in December.
The indictment contains very little detail, but it charges Kruchten with seven counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, and alleges he attempted to produce the child porn in Wisconsin using hidden recording devices on Jan. 20, 2019, and Oct. 27, 2019.
Each count represents a different child, according to the indictment.
In December, members of East High's DECA business club found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms during a school field trip to Minneapolis, and the Madison School District put a staff member on leave in response to the incident.
The dates of the alleged incidents stated in Wednesday's indictment do not match the date of the Minneapolis field trip, which took place from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.
But according to the high school’s calendar, Kruchten was one of the teachers present on the December field trip.
Later in December, the state Department of Justice said it was looking to collect information on past trips of an East High School’s business club as part of the DOJ’s role in the investigation into the hidden cameras found by the students inside their Minneapolis hotel rooms earlier in the month.
East High School's online calendar lists Kruchten as one of two staff members who were to accompany 15 students on an Oct. 27, 2019, field trip for the DECA club, which is a national organization for students to compete in business-related events or competitions.
The school's calendar has nothing listed for Jan. 20, 2019.
Any charges for the Minneapolis incident would be filed in Minnesota, as it was being investigated by Minneapolis police.
In court Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman, arguing that Kruchten should be jailed while awaiting trial, said the investigation found that devices were found "on five different occasions." After the discovery of recording devices in Minneapolis, she said, Kruchten was told by police to give them all the devices he had, but outside the hotel where the incident occurred, he was spotted with a box containing more devices.
"He lied to police in Minneapolis," she said, when he told them he had turned over all of the devices.
Prosecutors have provided few other details about the case, and a spokeswoman for the state Department of Justice referred questions to U.S. Attorney Scott Blader's office.
Bugni argued Kruchten could safely be released and kept under house arrest, without access to any computers. He called the discoveries of cameras "isolated incidents" that Kruchten would be unable to repeat if he is not allowed to leave his home.
Bugni also argued that the government's case is weak, because "not a single picture has been recovered" from any device that has been searched.
"We don't have any hard proof that anything was produced," Bugni said, promising that would be a key element of his defense.
If convicted, Kruchten faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison on each count.
"This news is incredibly disturbing to the MMSD family and our community," interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a statement. "We want to assure you that MMSD will do everything we can do to support our students and community through this unimaginably challenging time."
Tim LeMonds, the school district's spokesman, said as of Thursday, Kruchten remains on paid leave, but LeMonds added his employment status could change.
State Journal reporters Logan Wroge and Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.
