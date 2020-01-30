Madison East teacher pleads not guilty to attempted child porn creation charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

East High School's online calendar lists Kruchten as one of two staff members who were to accompany 15 students on an Oct. 27, 2019, field trip for the DECA club, which is a national organization for students to compete in business-related events or competitions.

The school's calendar has nothing listed for Jan. 20, 2019.

Any charges for the Minneapolis incident would be filed in Minnesota, as it was being investigated by Minneapolis police.

In court Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman, arguing that Kruchten should be jailed while awaiting trial, said the investigation found that devices were found "on five different occasions." After the discovery of recording devices in Minneapolis, she said, Kruchten was told by police to give them all the devices he had, but outside the hotel where the incident occurred, he was spotted with a box containing more devices.

"He lied to police in Minneapolis," she said, when he told them he had turned over all of the devices.

Prosecutors have provided few other details about the case, and a spokeswoman for the state Department of Justice referred questions to U.S. Attorney Scott Blader's office.