Madison East teacher now faces charges of hiding cameras in Minneapolis hotel rooms

MINNEAPOLIS — A Madison East High School teacher facing federal child pornography charges in Wisconsin was charged in Minnesota Wednesday with hiding cameras inside students’ hotel rooms while chaperoning a trip to Minneapolis last year.
David Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of interfering with a minor’s privacy in connection with the December incident.
Authorities allege he hid cameras in two air freshener cans and a smoke detector in three bathrooms on the eighth floor of the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency downtown.
“All devices were oriented to face toward the toilet and shower area,” the charges said. “One of the victims noticed an air freshener on her bathroom counter and went to press a button that she believed would activate the spray. When she pressed it, the device opened up to reveal the inner workings of a surveillance camera and other related electronics.”
The victims were between the ages 15 and 17.
The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin last week unsealed an indictment charging Kruchten with attempting to produce child pornography in another case. The federal investigation was initiated when the Minneapolis incident came to light in December.
According to the charges in Hennepin County:
Minneapolis police were called to the Hyatt on Dec. 8 to investigate a potential invasion of privacy. They learned that surveillance devices were found in three rooms multiple teenagers were using while in town for a DECA business club conference.
Police learned that a man matching Kruchten’s description told a cleaning staffer on Dec. 7 not to clean the rooms where the devices were found. The victims found the devices that night.
Hotel security found that someone made multiple failed attempts to access the rooms using key cards that had been issued to the entire group, the charges said.
Hotel security also discovered that a room key assigned to advisers was used successfully to enter the rooms, “showing that the suspect had possession of numerous keys, but was unaware which key belonged to which room and scanned them, in succession, until ... finding the correct key to gain entry.”
When questioned by police, Kruchten allegedly said students alerted him to the devices and that he delivered two air freshener cans to the lobby.
Kruchten allegedly told hotel staff the devices were found in the cabinet instead of in the bathrooms positioned out in the open, the complaint said.
Kruchten, who was arrested and appeared in federal court last week in the Wisconsin case, was placed on paid leave in December. The Madison School District said last week he would not be returning to East.
The Wisconsin federal indictment charges Kruchten with six counts of attempting to produce child pornography involving six different minors on Oct. 27, 2019, and one count of attempting to produce it with a seventh minor on Jan. 20, 2019. He allegedly used hidden devices in those incidents, too.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.