Madison East teacher charged with attempting to produce child porn using hidden recording devices

A Madison East High School business and marketing teacher has been charged with attempting to produce child pornography using hidden recording devices, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison said Thursday.
David M. Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove, was charged in a federal grand jury indictment returned Wednesday and unsealed after Kruchten was arrested at his home Thursday morning, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Scott Blader and state Attorney General Josh Kaul.
The indictment contains very little detail, but it charges Kruchten with seven counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, and alleges that he attempted to produce the child porn in Wisconsin using hidden recording devices on Jan. 20, 2019, and Oct. 27, 2019.
Each count represents a different child, according to the indictment.
U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Myra Longfield said Blader and his staff will not release any additional information at this point.
Kruchten is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon.
If convicted, Kruchten faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison on each count.
"This news is incredibly disturbing to the MMSD family and our community," interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a statement. "We want to assure you that MMSD will do everything we can do to support our students and community through this unimaginably challenging time."
The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges were issued after an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Cottage Grove Police Department.
In December, members of East High's DECA business club found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms during a school field trip to Minneapolis, and the Madison School District put a staff member on leave in response to the incident.
Tim LeMonds, the school district's spokesman, said as of Thursday, Kruchten remains on a paid administrative leave, but LeMonds added his employment status could change.
The dates of the alleged incidents stated in Wednesday's indictment do not match the date of the Minneapolis field trip, which took place from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.
But according to the high school’s calendar, Kruchten was one of the teachers present on the field trip.
Charges for that incident would be filed in Minnesota, as it was being investigated by Minneapolis police.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Thursday the incident in Minnesota is still an ongoing investigation.
Later in December, the state Department of Justice said it was looking to collect information on past trips of an East High School’s business club as part of the DOJ’s role in the investigation into the hidden cameras found by the students inside their Minneapolis hotel rooms earlier in the month.
“My office is committed to vigorously investigating those who target children and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law,” Blader said in a statement.
“This indictment alleges criminal conduct that is an unconscionable betrayal of trust,” Kaul said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone whose hard work resulted in today’s arrest. We will continue working to ensure that there is full accountability for the crimes alleged in this case.”
