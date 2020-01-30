Madison East teacher charged with attempting to produce child porn using hidden recording devices

A Madison East High School business and marketing teacher has been charged with attempting to produce child pornography using hidden recording devices, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison said Thursday.

David M. Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove, was charged in a federal grand jury indictment returned Wednesday and unsealed after Kruchten was arrested at his home Thursday morning, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Scott Blader and state Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The indictment contains very little detail, but it charges Kruchten with seven counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, and alleges that he attempted to produce the child porn in Wisconsin using hidden recording devices on Jan. 20, 2019, and Oct. 27, 2019.

Each count represents a different child, according to the indictment.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Myra Longfield said Blader and his staff will not release any additional information at this point.

Kruchten is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, Kruchten faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison on each count.