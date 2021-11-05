Madison East senior charged with sexual assault that rocked school district

According to the complaint:

The victim went to a guest bedroom "in order not to be social" after a group of people unknown to a majority of the partygoers showed up at the homecoming dance after-party hosted by her friend.

While sitting on a bed with her friend, Nyang appeared in the doorway and asked them where the bathroom was. The victim's friend left the bedroom, and Nyang locked the door and attacked the victim, covering her mouth with his hand as she tried to call for help.

The girl told investigators she "repeatedly swore at him and told him no" and yelled at Nyang to "get the (expletive) off me." She eventually was able to get away, though Nyang pinned her to the door before letting her leave.

While outside with other partygoers, the victim's friend was told someone was having sex with a girl in the guest room, and the friend and others went to the bedroom and started knocking. After answering the door, Nyang then pushed it shut as the partygoers tried to open it. The girl told investigators that people began knocking on the bedroom door during the assault.

The girl left the bedroom looking "extremely upset," and Nyang immediately left the residence in a vehicle.