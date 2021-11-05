Madison East senior charged with sexual assault that rocked school district

An East High School student and varsity soccer player was charged Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at a homecoming party early last month, an attack that prompted student protests across Madison and the resignation of East's principal.
Baboucarr Nyang, 17, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation in the Oct. 10 incident at a residence in the 100 block of Talmadge Street, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, the victim, who was not named but does not attend East High School, was at a friend's homecoming after-party when Nyang locked her in a bedroom and sexually assaulted her after he and a group of friends crashed the party.
The girl, who did not know Nyang beforehand, later identified him by name and description as well as from his driver's license. Her friend later identified Nyang to law enforcement off of East's varsity soccer roster, as well as a separate photo she had taken with him at homecoming.
Nyang was arrested Wednesday morning by Madison police and later processed at the Dane County Jail. He was released from custody on a signature bond Friday, according to court records. Under the conditions of his release, Nyang cannot have contact with the alleged victim and must surrender his passport to authorities by Monday. His next court date is Jan. 3.
According to the complaint:
The victim went to a guest bedroom "in order not to be social" after a group of people unknown to a majority of the partygoers showed up at the homecoming dance after-party hosted by her friend.
While sitting on a bed with her friend, Nyang appeared in the doorway and asked them where the bathroom was. The victim's friend left the bedroom, and Nyang locked the door and attacked the victim, covering her mouth with his hand as she tried to call for help.
The girl told investigators she "repeatedly swore at him and told him no" and yelled at Nyang to "get the (expletive) off me." She eventually was able to get away, though Nyang pinned her to the door before letting her leave.
While outside with other partygoers, the victim's friend was told someone was having sex with a girl in the guest room, and the friend and others went to the bedroom and started knocking. After answering the door, Nyang then pushed it shut as the partygoers tried to open it. The girl told investigators that people began knocking on the bedroom door during the assault.
The girl left the bedroom looking "extremely upset," and Nyang immediately left the residence in a vehicle.
The assault was reported to East's director of school safety the following afternoon, who then reported it to Madison police and identified Nyang as a suspect.
In the days following the assault, East students staged two walkouts in support of the alleged victim. Students at the Madison School District's three other main high schools also held protests.
Students called for the resignation of East Principal Sean Leavy over his handling of the school's response to the alleged assault. Leavy, in his first year on the job, resigned as principal on Oct. 27 and has taken another job with the district.
Other student demands included:
- Education and training for staff and students on sexual assault and harassment and the reporting policy.
- Clear protocols for every student on how to report incidents both on and off district property.
- Sanctions for perpetrators of sexual assault on or off campus from suspension to expulsion.
- A commitment by the school and the district to support victims.
East High said Thursday it would work to meet many of those demands, including an initiative for sexual violence awareness, defining clear protocols for reporting sexual assault and refining a system to connect survivors with helpful resources.