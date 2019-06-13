A Madison man convicted of dealing cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Louis Boatner, 44, will also have four years of supervised release following the prison term, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.

Boatner was sentenced by US District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.

Boatner pleaded guilty in March to charges of possessing over a kilogram of cocaine with intent to distribute and for possessing handguns in furtherance of the drug trafficking offense.

He was one of three men arrested Oct. 9, 2018 in Madison when drug agents executed search warrants on an apartment and two storage lockers.

Charges against Joseph Glenzer-Morton, 27, were dismissed, and Stanley Edwards, 64, received two years probation in April for possession of methamphetamine.

Boatner sold cocaine three different times to an informant working with the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, with officers using surveillance video during the buys, leading to a storage unit on Walsh Road rented by Boatner.

Over 1,300 grams of cocaine, six fully-loaded handguns and $61,000 in cash was seized during the execution of the warrants.

