Madison drivers could see more patrol cars, speeding tickets on the Beltline

Drivers speeding down Madison's Beltline could see more tickets this year if a proposal to increase patrols during a construction project is approved.

Dane County's Personnel & Finance Committee on Monday unanimously recommended authorizing the Sheriff's Office to accept $69,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation so sheriff's deputies can provide patrol coverage five days a week, three hours a day through December.

If the measure is approved by the County Board, the sheriff could send out the extra patrols starting immediately. Law enforcement could be stationed anywhere along the Beltline between Whitney Way and Interstate 39-90.

The DOT funds would be used to pay for overtime, mileage and staff costs to coordinate and plan the patrols, according to the resolution.

The goal is to mitigate traffic incidents, speeding and other safety concerns as workers continue to transform shoulders into part-time travel lanes for rush hour.