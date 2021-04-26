 Skip to main content
Madison drivers could see more patrol cars, speeding tickets on the Beltline
Beltline traffic
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Drivers speeding down Madison's Beltline could see more tickets this year if a proposal to increase patrols during a construction project is approved.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released this video of a pickup truck plunging off a slippery interchange exit ramp in the Milwaukee area. The driver survived.

Dane County's Personnel & Finance Committee on Monday unanimously recommended authorizing the Sheriff's Office to accept $69,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation so sheriff's deputies can provide patrol coverage five days a week, three hours a day through December.

If the measure is approved by the County Board, the sheriff could send out the extra patrols starting immediately. Law enforcement could be stationed anywhere along the Beltline between Whitney Way and Interstate 39-90. 

The DOT funds would be used to pay for overtime, mileage and staff costs to coordinate and plan the patrols, according to the resolution. 

The goal is to mitigate traffic incidents, speeding and other safety concerns as workers continue to transform shoulders into part-time travel lanes for rush hour. 

Flex Lane rendering

"Flex lanes" will use green arrows to indicate open lanes and a red X to identify one that is closed.

The DOT project is scheduled to be completed in December. It includes turning the inside median shoulders from the Whitney Way exit to the interstate into additional travel lanes during peak traffic times — a practice known as part-time shoulder use or “flex lane.”

