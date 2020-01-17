Madison Diocese identifies ninth priest 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse

All have either died or been removed from the priesthood.

Doherty, who no longer lives in Wisconsin, has been out of the ministry since 1993 because of "publicly-known struggles with alcoholism and reported disreputable behaviors with adult men," the diocese said.

Bishop Donald Hying reinforced restrictions that were previously placed on Doherty, including that he is not allowed to present himself as a priest.

The case will be forwarded to the Vatican for review and possible further action.

Another diocesan priest, William Nolan, was found not guilty in September in Jefferson County on charges he repeatedly sexually abused a boy starting in 2006 when Nolan presided over a Fort Atkinson parish.

The diocese said Friday that the church's own investigation into Nolan is expected to conclude "in the coming month."

Nolan has been on leave since he was charged in May 2018, but the diocese emphasized that Nolan is presumed innocent.

