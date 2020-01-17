Madison Diocese identifies ninth priest 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse

The Madison Diocese on Friday added a ninth priest to its growing list of clergy members who have been "credibly accused" of sexually abusing children.
The diocese determined that allegations against Rev. Patrick Doherty, 85, have the "semblance of truth," according to a statement released Friday. The alleged victim, who did not want to be named, said the abuse happened more than forty years ago, the diocese said.
The allegation came to light after an outside review of all clergy personnel files was started in June. The diocese hired Texas-based investigations firm Defenbaugh & Associates to conduct it.
The alleged victim came forward to submit a formal allegation against Doherty after the review was launched.
The Diocesan Sexual Abuse Review Board deemed the allegations against Doherty to be credible.
The diocese has previously named eight clergymen that had accusations of child sexual abuse substantiated by the diocesan Sexual Abuse Review Board: Archie Adams, Curtis Alvarez, J. Gibbs Clauder, Kenneth Klubertanz, Lawrence Trainor, Michael Trainor, Gerald Vosen and John Eberhardy.
All have either died or been removed from the priesthood.
Doherty, who no longer lives in Wisconsin, has been out of the ministry since 1993 because of "publicly-known struggles with alcoholism and reported disreputable behaviors with adult men," the diocese said.
Bishop Donald Hying reinforced restrictions that were previously placed on Doherty, including that he is not allowed to present himself as a priest.
The case will be forwarded to the Vatican for review and possible further action.
Another diocesan priest, William Nolan, was found not guilty in September in Jefferson County on charges he repeatedly sexually abused a boy starting in 2006 when Nolan presided over a Fort Atkinson parish.
The diocese said Friday that the church's own investigation into Nolan is expected to conclude "in the coming month."
Nolan has been on leave since he was charged in May 2018, but the diocese emphasized that Nolan is presumed innocent.