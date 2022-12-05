Madison Diocese brother charged with felonies for alleged sexual abuse of 17-year-old girl

A brother in the Madison Catholic Diocese had sexual contact and exchanged inappropriate videos with a 17-year-old girl he met in a Bible study he led at a DeForest-based parish, a criminal complaint says.

Rajnal Rehmat, 31, was charged Monday with sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children and child enticement, both felonies, for the incidents alleged to have happened between Sept. 5 and Oct. 1. A Dane County court commissioner on Monday set Rehmat's bail at $5,000 and ordered the Pakistan native to relinquish his passport.

A complaint against Rehmat, who's been working for the Diocese since June, details two instances when Rehmat and the girl kissed and engaged in sexual touching in a vehicle — once near St. Olaf parish in DeForest where he was living on the weekends and once at Warner Park in Madison. It also details another such instance near a seminary in Milwaukee County where he lived and attended classes during the week.

It wasn't immediately clear Monday whether he was under investigation in Milwaukee County for the abuse that allegedly happened there, but as of Monday afternoon, the only case against him was filed in Dane County.

The complaint also details an escalating series of video contacts between the two in which the girl would disrobe or partially disrobe at Rehmat's request and Rehmat would masturbate.

According to the complaint and probable cause statement in the case:

The girl and Rehmat met soon after he began serving the joint St. Olaf-St. Joseph Parish. St. Olaf church is in DeForest and St. Joseph is in the town of East Bristol. The girl and her family attended the latter.

The girl initially got Rehmat's number so that she could text him photos of a camp she'd attended, but their contact continued despite a warning Rehmat said he'd been given by St. Olaf/St. Joseph lead pastor Jared Holzhuter that he not text with minors. She suggested adding a third party to their chats but that never happened and Rehmat told her not to tell Holzhuter or anyone else they were friends.

The girl said there were multiple times when he made clear to her that their relationship was forbidden, including during a visit she made to the Milwaukee County seminary when, after kissing her in an elevator, he told her something to the effect of "Oh, I'm a naughty brother. I have my cassock on and am kissing a minor in an elevator."

Rajnal admitted to being alone with the girl on several occasions but said he didn't know and didn't remember some of the details of the relationship.

Asked by the DeForest police detective investigating the case whether he'd spent time with the victim in the backseat of a car, Rejnal paused about 10 seconds before saying "Oh, my goodness" and "I think I will remain silent here. Is that OK?"

2½-year contract

The diocese in a statement Friday described Rehmat as “a religious brother from Pakistan of the Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord (CJD), an international religious community." A Facebook page that appears to be Rehmat’s describes him as a “former theology student” originally from Lahore, Pakistan, who studied at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and seminaries in Sri Lanka and Karachi, Pakistan.

Rahmat has been in the Dane County Jail since his arrest Thursday. During his initial hearing Monday, his public defender, Adam Welch, said Rehmat was only 5 months into a 2½-year contract with the diocese. He argued his client should be released on a signature bond and isn't a flight risk because he effectively has no other place to go in the United States. The diocese has also instituted rules to ensure he's kept away from minors, he said, and he has no access to his money in an overseas account.

The county's public safety assessment also rated him as a low risk to commit new crimes or fail to appear in court and recommended he be released on a signature bond.

Court Commissioner Jason Hanson, though, went along with the district attorney's office recommendation for a $5,000 cash bond, noting the seriousness of the charges.

The diocese on Friday said it was notified Nov. 27 of an allegation against Rehmat and “immediately notified law enforcement, placed Br. Rehmat on administrative leave, and informed Br. Rehmat’s religious superiors.”

The probable cause statement and complaint in the case, though, says DeForest police first heard of the allegation on Nov. 28 from county Child Protective Services, which had received an anonymous tip from a person who'd been told of the alleged abuse by a 17-year-old boy who was friends with the victim.

Diocese spokesperson Brent King did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.