Madison crime numbers had an up and down first quarter of 2019, with heroin overdoses and burglaries decreasing, while robberies and auto thefts had bigger numbers.
Police Chief Mike Koval released the first quarter figures in his blogs over the past week.
The first report about shots fired showed a 50% decrease from 2018 in the January through March time period.
The results in the other four crime categories:
- Stolen auto reports were up 7% with 116 vehicles stolen this year compared to 107 in the first three months of 2018. In March alone, 30 cars were stolen, up 30% from last March, with 16 of those vehicles having the keys inside, four unlocked and running.
- Robberies were up 32%, with 62 in the first three months of 2019 compared to 47 in 2018. Seventeen robberies were reported in March, compared to five of March 2018.
- Heroin overdoses were down 34%, going from 61 in the first quarter of 2018 to 40 in the same time frame in 2019. In March, there were 13 known overdoses and three fatalities. Overall in the first three months of 2019, eight people died of heroin overdoses compared to nine in January through March 2018.
- Burglaries were down 7%, with 189 the first three months of 2019 compared to 203 the first three months of 2018. At least 65 burglaries happened with people at home, while at least 53 burglars were aided by unlocked doors or open garages. Nine handguns were taken in burglaries and eight vehicles were stolen.