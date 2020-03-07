Madison could take another look at equipping police with body cameras

Two Madison City Council members are looking to create another committee to conduct yet another round of study into whether police should be outfitted with body-worn cameras.
Madison officials have been debating body cameras since 2014, and the new committee — sponsored by camera skeptics Shiva Bidar, 5th District, and Marsha Rummel, 6th District — would be the third since 2015 to consider the technology, which has become increasingly common in police departments across the country.
In December 2014, the Madison Police Department released a report on the feasibility of adopting the cameras, and the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee spent six months in 2015 studying the technology. A 2017 consultant’s review of Madison police also delved into whether the department should get the cameras, as did a 181-page report produced by the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, which was charged with reviewing the 2017 consultant’s report.
Only the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee made a definitive recommendation, voting 4-2 to oppose moving ahead with a pilot project out of fears the technology could be abused or seen as a false panacea for improving public trust in law enforcement, especially in minority communities.
Over the years the city has also passed up opportunities to apply for federal funding for body cameras for patrol officers, and in 2017 the department rejected an offer from Taser International to outfit officers with free body cameras for a year, arguing the city couldn’t cover other costs associated with the technology.
It was the most recent committee’s report that recommended creating the new committee, to be dubbed the Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee.
According to a resolution introduced last week, the new committee would be made up of one member each from the city’s Public Safety Review Committee and Equal Opportunities Commission; the co-chairs of the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee; and five members or alternates from the MPD Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee. It would be required to submit its recommendations to the City Council by January.
Bidar declined to comment on her hopes for the new committee, beyond reiterating the series of recommendations in the resolution. Rummel did not respond to requests for comment. Bidar in the past has expressed concerns that body camera video could be used by federal immigration officials to detain undocumented immigrants, or harm police relations with Latinos. She and Rummel have both voted in the past against spending city money to test the cameras out among a smaller subset of Madison police.
You have free articles remaining.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, a longtime supporter of piloting body cameras in Madison, pointed to Bidar’s past opposition to the cameras and said her proposal for the new effort was not shared with him before it was introduced.
“I’m looking at this as a preemptive strike to kill any attempt to have a body-worn camera (pilot),” he said of the proposed new committee.
In its report, the police Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee points to the “sensitive and intrinsically political nature of many of the issues involved” in adopting body cameras, including the impact they could have on privacy and undocumented immigrants. And it cites recent research on the effects of body cameras as a reason for revisiting the issue in a new committee. Such research has been mixed on whether the cameras help reduce the incidence of police use of force and complaints against police, or increase trust between police and citizens.
The 2014 police department report on body cameras found that the cameras can increase transparency and lead to fewer complaints from citizens, but it also questioned whether cameras would deliver on the promise of improving community relations and estimated a high cost — about $955,000 — to implement a camera program citywide.
Police brass and the city and state police unions have since warmed to the technology, and they now support its implementation.
Of the 24 police agencies active in Dane County, 13 equip patrol officers with body-worn cameras, including Sun Prairie, Middleton and Fitchburg. In Madison, only SWAT team members have them.
Among Wisconsin’s 10 largest cities, five use the cameras: Milwaukee, Racine, Appleton, Oshkosh and Janesville.
The Bidar-Rummel effort comes after Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law last month that allows the public to access police body camera footage in most cases, and requires law enforcement agencies to keep body camera footage for at least 120 days.