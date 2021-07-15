Madison convict gets 30 months in federal prison for illegally possessing gun

A Madison convict was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun, according to the office of Timothy O’Shea, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Xavier Arthur, 24, also was given three years of supervised release when he was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William Conley for possessing a firearm as a felon, a charge he pleaded guilty to on April 1, O’Shea said.

On May 25, 2020, a Sun Prairie officer stopped Arthur when the car he was driving nearly hit a bicyclist. Arthur was arrested for operating while under the influence, and police found a loaded 9mm handgun in his pocket and a loaded extended magazine in the center console of the car. Arthur told police he had the gun for protection, O’Shea said.

In 2019 Arthur was convicted of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor domestic battery. In the battery case, charges of robbery with force, false imprisonment, and intimidation of a victim while threatening force were dismissed but read-in for sentencing. In that case, Arthur hit the victim in the mouth with a fun and threatened to shoot her in the head, O’Shea said.

Arthur also has a pending charge in Illinois for possession of a 9mm gun with a defaced serial number, O’Shea said.