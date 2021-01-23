Madison committee recommends police body cameras — with extensive caveats

The latest city of Madison committee to study police body cameras voted Friday in favor of their use — but with a raft of preconditions that make it unlikely the increasingly popular technology will become standard in the Madison Police Department anytime soon.

The majority of the six-member Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee voted to recommend that the City Council implement the use of cameras via a pilot program first so that police can collect data and study the effects of cameras in one policing district before rolling them out departmentwide. Currently, only members of the SWAT team use them.

The only committee member to vote against recommending the cameras was Veronica Figueroa Velez. She brought up other struggles the community is currently facing, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increasing homelessness, as reasons why she can’t support funds going toward cameras instead of other issues.

“In this time and place where we are still in the middle of a pandemic with absolutely no strategy to moving forward to keep both our community and even our public servants, police officers, also safe and us safe, I don’t think we have the financial capacity to spend on equipment right now,” she said.