Madison City Council members mum after report shows limited police use of tear gas

It's unclear if Madison City Council members who sought to prohibit the police from using tear gas will try again now that the police department has submitted a report showing its use of the "less lethal" weapon has been rare and mainly limited to flushing potentially dangerous suspects out of homes.

With activists pushing city leaders to rein in police following sometimes-violent racial-justice and anti-police protests that led to widespread destruction Downtown, the City Council on Oct. 6 rejected two measures that would have banned the use of what's commonly referred to as tear gas. One would have taken effect immediately and also banned use the of impact projectile devices, such as sponge and bean bag rounds. The other would have taken effect on Feb. 2.