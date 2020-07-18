Madison City Council members introduce measure to ban neck restraints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Madison City Council members have introduced an ordinance that would bar the city's police department from using neck restraints on suspects — the same technique used on George Floyd before he died in Minneapolis police custody in May.

The measure from council president Sheri Carter and Alds. Syed Abbas and Max Prestigiacomo is on the council's Tuesday agenda for referral to other city committees.

It would bar "intentionally applying pressure to the carotid artery, jugular vein or sides of the neck with the purpose, intent or effect of controlling an individual’s movement or rendering a subject unconscious by constricting the flow of blood to and from the brain," as well as using "an arm or other firm object to attempt to control or disable an individual by intentionally applying pressure against the windpipe, or the frontal area of the neck with the purpose or intent of controlling an individual’s movement or rendering an individual unconscious by blocking the passage of air through the windpipe."

Madison police did not respond to a request for comment on the proposal Friday afternoon.