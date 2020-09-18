Madison City Council budget amendment would outfit some police with body cameras in 2021

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declined to comment Friday but last month said "there are mixed feelings in the community" about the cameras and she looked forward to reviewing the report and recommendations from the most recent committee to study the cameras.

City Council president Sheri Carter, who is Black, has expressed support for the cameras, as has vice president Syed Abbas, although he said Friday he supports waiting on the report from the committee as well.

The police department and its union have long supported the cameras.

Madison's history with police body cameras goes back to 2014, when in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the City Council passed a resolution directing the police department to study cameras.

The police study made no recommendations, and since then, three city committees have taken up the issue. Only one of them, the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee, made a definitive recommendation, voting 4-2 in September 2015 against moving ahead with a pilot program out of fears the technology could be abused or seen as a false panacea for improving public trust in law enforcement, especially in minority communities.