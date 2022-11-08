Madison, Chicago men get years in federal prison for fentanyl-laced heroin deliveries, authorities say

Madison and Chicago men have been sentenced to years in federal prison for fentanyl-laced heroin deliveries, authorities reported.

Judge William M. Conley on Friday sentenced Keith L. Harris, 29, of Madison, to six years in federal prison for distribution of over 40 grams of a substance containing both heroin and fentanyl, which Harris pleaded guilty to on Aug. 4, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

And Conley on Oct. 19 sentenced Derrell Bramlett, 31, of Chicago, to five years in federal prison for the same offense, which Bramlett pleaded guilty to on July 21, O’Shea said.

Beginning in early December, Harris sold heroin laced with fentanyl to a confidential informant in four controlled buys monitored by police. The final sale arranged by Harris took place near Fordem Avenue in Madison on Jan. 11 and involved 50 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin, with Bramlett making the delivery to the informant, O’Shea said.

At the time of the drug sales by Harris, he was on federal supervision following his release from federal prison after serving two years for possession of stolen firearms that were stolen in a 2017 burglary of PT Firearms in Cross Plains, Wisconsin. During that burglary on Oct. 20, 2017, a group used a stolen vehicle to ram the front of the store in the early morning hours, gaining access and escaping with 14 firearms, O’Shea said.

The charges against Harris and Bramlett were the result of a Madison police investigation.