Madison Boy Scouts to sell Camp Indian Trails to cover sexual abuse settlement

Madison’s Boy Scouts council says it will need to sell its Janesville campground to raise money to cover its share of a settlement for victims of child sex abuse.

In an email message to members Thursday, the Glacier’s Edge Council said it is expected to contribute at least $580,000 to the Boy Scouts of America’s victim fund established as part of an ongoing lawsuit.

The message said that amount was determined by the national organization based on the number of victims in the area, available assets and when the abuse occurred, among other factors.

According to the email, the council does not have that much cash on hand and funds in its endowment are restricted; selling the Council headquarters on Manufacturers Drive would not raise enough funds, and the council would need to rent office space.

Camp Indian Trails, valued at $750,000 to $1.2 million, is the council’s largest asset. According to the letter, proceeds from the sale would also be used to pay off a $400,000 line of credit.

The council said the camp will remain open until it is sold. The council is expected to contribute to the national fund by August.