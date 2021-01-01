Madison Black Officers Coalition looks to build bridges with Black community

With the protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May, the Black Officers Coalition is getting to work in a year that's seen a nationwide reckoning over the way police treat communities of color. Protests locally have included calls to fire a white officer, Matt Kenny, who shot and killed an intoxicated and combative Black 19-year-old, Tony Robinson, in 2015.

At the same time, some of the most strident white police reform activists have panned the recent hire of the third Black police chief in the city's history, and Black Lives Matter activists generally have struggled to explain how their movement applies to Black officers.

Zanders said that at this point, the BOC is not interested in delving into the politics of the moment. The BOC leaders also declined to go into what it thinks the department could do to improve relations between police and racial minorities.

But Zanders did say the group wants to influence policies and procedures that disproportionately affect the Black community, such as racial disparities in issuing citations. He named as one example the city's recent decision to decriminalize the use of small amounts of marijuana.