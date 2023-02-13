A former town of Middleton woman who was charged last year with trying to kill her neighbors in 2014 using a deadly toxin — and still faces a homicide charge in Oklahoma for the death and dismemberment of her roommate — was ordered held on $1 million bail Monday after being returned to Dane County last week to face the attempted homicide charges.

Kore D. Bommeli Adams, 61, told Court Commissioner Jason Hanson in court on Monday that she asked to be transferred back to Dane County to face the attempted homicide charges because her homicide trial, which was to have started last week in Wagoner County, Oklahoma, was delayed due to some discovery issues that must be addressed before the trial can begin.

"She's advised me she's innocent and wants the court to enter pleas of not guilty on her behalf," said state assistant public defender Stanley Woodard, appearing with Adams during Monday's hearing.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Adams was charged in Oklahoma with first-degree murder and desecrating a corpse after authorities in Polk County, Arkansas, in January 2021 found the dismembered remains of Talina Galloway in a freezer left in a wooded area.

Adams had reported Galloway, who was her roommate, missing in April 2020. Adams was extradited from Dane County to Oklahoma in January 2021 to face the homicide charge.

Adams was then charged in Dane County in May 2021 with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a powder left behind following a 2014 break-in at the home of neighbors in the town of Middleton was tested and found to be ricin, a toxic substance made from castor beans that cause organ failure and death if enough is inhaled or injected.

Investigators connected Adams to the break-in at the time, but she was never charged with burglary. She pleaded guilty, however, to using a credit card that her neighbors told police was stolen during the April 2014 break-in. Adams spent two years on probation.

But left behind during the burglary, according to a criminal complaint, was a powder that was found in a hallway and in the couple's bedroom, and in the sock and underwear drawer of the wife's dresser.

After the Oklahoma homicide investigation began, authorities from Wagoner County contacted Dane County authorities and the woman whose home was burglarized. More powder was located in the home, which was collected by members of the Wisconsin National Guard 54th Civil Support Team and sent to the FBI, which confirmed the powder to be ricin, the complaint states.

Adams' former husband also told authorities that Adams had admitted to him that the powder in her neighbors' home "was the result of her trying to poison" her neighbors, according to the complaint.

Police also found evidence on Adams' computer that she had researched how to make ricin from castor beans, the complaint states.

