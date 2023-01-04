Madison 14-year-old arrested after fleeing police in stolen car at 115 mph, authorities say

A Madison 14-year-old was arrested on Sunday night after fleeing police in a stolen car at up to 115 miles per hour, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 11:10 p.m. Sunday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center began receiving calls reporting suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the town of Lodi, Capt. Todd Horn said in a statement.

Columbia County deputies who went to investigate found two suspicious vehicles, causing the drivers to immediately flee and setting off a pursuit ensued. The vehicles, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, were later determined to be stolen, Horn said.

The pursuit went from Arbor Valley Road onto eastbound Interstate 90/94, reaching speeds of 115 mph and extending 15 miles until the Hyundai driver exited I-90/94 onto Highway V near Deforest and struck a light post, while the Equinox continued on, Horn said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 14-year-old from Madison, was uninjured, but was taken for medical clearance and taken into custody with charges of felony eluding, operate a motor vehicle without consent, operate a motor vehicle without consent-party to the crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting/obstructing being referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

A search of the Hyundai found ammunition and magazines belonging to firearms, and of undetermined origin, Horn said.

The Hyundai was stolen out of Dane County, Horn said.

Police ask residents in the area of Harmony Grove to check their properties and vehicles for any missing or damaged items, and if property appears to be disturbed, not to touch it and contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information or video connected with thefts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166 extension 3315.