$1M bail for teen charged with stabbing Wisconsin school officer with barbecue fork

OSHKOSH — A 16-year-old Wisconsin boy who was shot while attacking a school resource officer with a barbecue fork texted a friend weeks earlier that he was planning to grab the officer's gun and either shoot himself or the officer, prosecutors alleged Wednesday.

Grant Fuhrman was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Dec. 3 attack on Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer Mike Wissink. Wissink shot and wounded Fuhrman during the attack, which happened in Wissink's office. Cash bond was set at $1 million.

According to the criminal complaint, Fuhrman texted a friend in late September or early October to bet him that Fuhrman would not go to Wissink's office and stab him with a pencil, take Wissink's gun out of his holster and either shoot himself or the officer. The friend said she felt responsible for what happened to Wissink because she did not report it.

The friend, identified only by her initials, told investigators that the night before the attack, she told Fuhrman to stop bothering her or she would report him. She said the next morning, Fuhrman smirked at her in school, but she smiled back because she did not want to be rude, the complaint states. She then heard a door slamming and chairs being thrown in Wissink's office.