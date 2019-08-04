A Lyft driver was arrested for sexual assault early Friday after locking the doors of his vehicle and telling a woman to perform a sex act on him on the Near East Side, according to Madison Police.
The woman had been out drinking and contacted the ride-sharing service to get driven home from an address on East Washington Avenue around 1:15 a.m., police reported.
The Lyft driver, Jeremy Foley, 24, picked her up but stopped around the 700 block of East Washington avenue — before arriving at the woman's residence. That's when Foley locked the doors, and demanded the sex act be performed, police said.
"The victim felt she had no choice," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Afterwards, Foley dropped her off at her home, police reported.
The Madison Police Department were later able to locate Foley, and arrested him on the tentative charge of second degree sexual assault of a person under the influence.
Foley is now in the Dane County Jail.