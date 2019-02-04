A 28-year-old Madison man driving for Lyft was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger in her apartment.
Hassen Ahmed was tentatively charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, Madison police said.
The 25-year-old woman had just gotten a ride through Lyft to her Langdon Street apartment.
"He (Ahmed) gained access to her apartment, claiming he needed to use the bathroom," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Following the alleged assault, the victim called police and provided information that led to the suspect, police making a traffic stop on the vehicle and arresting Ahmed.