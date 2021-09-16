Lunchtime fight between East High students and adult leaves two injured, school district says

Two people were injured after a fight with weapons between students and an adult near East High School Thursday, Principal Sean Leavy said in a letter to families.
A small number of students were reportedly involved in the physical altercation that occurred near school grounds during an open-campus lunch, Leavy said, adding that other students saw the incident unfold.
"The incident was brief, and based on witness accounts, at least two individuals were injured and attended to by emergency responders," Leavy said.
Madison police responded to the scene, and will send extra officers for the school's dismissal today and while students arrive Friday morning, Leavy said.
This is the first full in-person school year were Madison police did not have a daily presence on campus. Since students returned in August, Madison police have received three calls for service due to fights and battery at other high schools, according to police records.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue