A Madison man convicted of killing the driver of another vehicle in a downtown crash that occurred while he was driving under the influence of LSD last June received a 10-year prison sentence Monday following a serious tongue-lashing from the judge.
Gavin Veium, 22, also was sentenced to five years of extended supervision in the state prison system by Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan for the June 23 crash that killed Diano McCullough, 45, of Madison.
Veium's sentence hearing began with seven of McCullough's family members, including his life partner and mother, telling Hanrahan how McCullough's high character and positive energy have been missed by his eight-year-old son as well as his extended family that includes nieces, nephews and cousins.
The hearing ended with Hanrahan telling Veium that his lack of character was a significant factor in the judge's decision to sentence him to a long prison term. Veium's character issues were most evident when he broke conditions of his bail on several occasions, Hanrahan said.
One of the occasions led Hanrahan to revoke his bail last fall. It occurred when Veium, who was under an order to consume no alcohol, flunked a remote alcohol check. Veium blamed it on eating copius amounts of tiramisu just prior to the test. He said at the time that he was unaware the dessert contains rum.
Hanrahan told Veium, who kept his head bowed through most of the hearing, that he was hoping to see him show remorse and take some steps toward making a positive change in his life after the crash. "What I got was a guy who didn't give a damn," Hanrahan said. "I wanted to find out what I was dealing with and I got my answer."
According to a criminal complaint, Veium's Mercury Marquis was traveling around 60 mph when it crashed into the back of McCullough's SUV that was was waiting at a red light on John Nolen Drive around 3:35 a.m. on June 23. The SUV caught fire after the impact lifted it off the ground and then pushed it into a traffic standard near South Blair Street, a witness said.
The SUV was completely engulfed in flames by the time police officers arrived and McCullough was dead at the scene. An autopsy found that he died of inhalation of burning materials and burn injuries. Blunt trauma to the head also was a contributing factor.
Veium admitted later to a nurse at UW Hospital that he had taken LSD, which is the psychedelic drug lysergic acid diethylamide. Brown said Veium also had active ingredients of marijuana in his system.
Brown called the crash the worst OWI homicide he has ever seen. He asked Hanrahan to sentence Veium to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision after telling the judge that the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office didn't rule out that McCullough burned to death. McCullough died after his SUV "blew up and burned with him inside," Brown said. "The amount of suffering this man had to endure because of the selfish, negligent actions of another is simply astonishing."
Veium's attorney, Laura Breun, asked Hanrahan to sentence Veium to three years of prison and three years of extended supervision. She said Veium, who had a difficult upbringing, is a first-time offender and the presentence investigation showed he has no signs of anti-social or criminal behavior. She also told Hanrahan that it wasn't long ago that a case like this one would end with no prison time for the defendant because the crime wasn't premeditated and showed no malice.
Hanrahan agreed that the crime wasn't premeditated. He said Veium never would have gotten in the car if he thought it would lead to killing someone in a crash. "You just weren't thinking," Hanrahan told Veium.
After the hearing, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said that isn't uncommon among impaired drivers. That's why he said more education is needed to teach young drivers to think before they drive.
"What we are seeing is that people who do get into these accidents, this isn't the first time they've driven under the influence," he said. "What we see with alcohol use is their inhibitions are lowered and they start thinking about, `Well, am I going to get caught?' They don't think they are that bad until the tragedy occurs."
Ozanne noted that Veium's sentence is a sign of the times. "I think there has been a consistent shift over time where people are starting to get tired of people losing their lives senselessly on our roads," he said.
Just prior to sentencing, Veium addressed the court and said, "I know I have no right to ask for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry for this."
Hanrahan followed that up by praising McCullough's family members, some of whom had forgiven Veium earlier in the hearing. The judge said McCullough's spirit lives on through them.
"As massive a tragedy as this is, it gives me hope for the future, especially for (McCullough's) eight-year-old son," he said. "He has a whole village to raise him, impart the values of his father to him."