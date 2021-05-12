Longtime Madison police captain chosen as Monona's next police chief

The city of Monona has hired a longtime Madison police administrator as its next police chief.
Brian Chaney Austin, currently Madison's captain of traffic and specialized services, was named chief of the 8,200-resident city just east of Madison on Tuesday.
He was chosen from among 24 candidates and replaces Walter Ostrenga, who retired in December. Chaney Austin takes over in his new role on June 1.
"I am eager to join the team of wonderful employees here at the city of Monona," he said in a statement. "I am especially grateful for the trust bestowed upon me to lead the exceptionally talented and dedicated team of officers, dispatchers and staff of the Monona Police Department.”
Chaney Austin, who is believed to be the department's first Black officer, takes over at a time when the city has contracted with a Madison consultant to engage in community conversations about race after the controversial June 2 police detainment of a Black man at a home in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive.
An outside review of the incident, initially reported by a neighbor as a possible burglary, found that police did not know 24-year-old Keonte Furdge was Black until they were already in the home and had drawn their guns and subsequently saw Furdge emerge from a back bedroom.
The so-called after-action review by the Madison-based Riseling Group also found police likely did not have authority to enter the home initially but that "officers were polite, professional and apologized for the misunderstanding." Furdge was briefly placed in handcuffs during the incident.
The review makes 20 recommendations, mostly aimed at improving the Monona Police Department's policies, procedures and training, and names itself and other local organizations as options for further training.
Furdge later on June 2 filed a complaint against police over the incident in which he claimed he was targeted because he was Black, although he never signed the document. The city and The Riseling Group
On Sept. 14, Furdge filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging the city had violated his civil rights, but the suit does not contend he was targeted because of his race.
In addition to hiring The Riseling Group for $34,000 to do the after-action review, the city has also agreed to pay Madison-based Nehemiah Community Development Corp. $56,000 to facilitate discussions about race in the overwhelmingly white suburb, coach city leaders on racial issues, make recommendations for police and provide other assistance.
Nehemiah also helped Monona's Police and Fire Commission with the search for a new chief.
Chaney Austin has 19 years of law enforcement experience with the Madison Police Department and holds has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University. As part of the hiring process, Monona conducted a community input meeting on Feb. 9 and a community feedback survey.
The group of 24 candidates was whittled down to four. Two candidates later withdrew from the process and the two remaining, Chaney Austin and interim Monona chief Lt. Sara Deuman, participated in a community engagement event on Thursday, followed by a final interview with the Police and Fire Commission on Monday.
“I look forward to contributing to our mission in working together to create a safe and equitable place for all to live, work, and recreate here in the city of Monona," Chaney Austin said.