Longtime Madison police captain chosen as Monona's next police chief

The city of Monona has hired a longtime Madison police administrator as its next police chief.

Brian Chaney Austin, currently Madison's captain of traffic and specialized services, was named chief of the 8,200-resident city just east of Madison on Tuesday.

He was chosen from among 24 candidates and replaces Walter Ostrenga, who retired in December. Chaney Austin takes over in his new role on June 1.

"I am eager to join the team of wonderful employees here at the city of Monona," he said in a statement. "I am especially grateful for the trust bestowed upon me to lead the exceptionally talented and dedicated team of officers, dispatchers and staff of the Monona Police Department.”

Chaney Austin, who is believed to be the department's first Black officer, takes over at a time when the city has contracted with a Madison consultant to engage in community conversations about race after the controversial June 2 police detainment of a Black man at a home in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive.

An outside review of the incident, initially reported by a neighbor as a possible burglary, found that police did not know 24-year-old Keonte Furdge was Black until they were already in the home and had drawn their guns and subsequently saw Furdge emerge from a back bedroom.