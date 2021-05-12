Longtime Madison police captain becomes named Monona's top cop

"At this critical time in policing we need leaders who understand diverse communities and are committed to improving police services and practices," he said. "His appointment will be a great loss to our department and city."

Attempts to reach Chaney Austin on Wednesday were not immediately successful.

Monona, an overwhelmingly white city of about 8,200 people east of Madison, drew criticism last year from activists after police detained a now-24-year-old Black man at a home where he was staying in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive after a neighbor who thought the home was vacant saw him there and called police.

An independent review of the incident found that police did not know Keonte Furdge was Black until they were already in the home and had drawn their guns and subsequently saw Furdge emerge from a back bedroom.

The after-action review by the Madison-based Riseling Group also found police likely did not have authority to enter the home initially but that "officers were polite, professional and apologized for the misunderstanding." Furdge was briefly placed in handcuffs during the incident.