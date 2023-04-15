A more than eight-hour standoff in a downtown Belleville bar Saturday ended when a woman surrendered, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reported injuries but the Sheriff's Office said the woman fired several shots which forced the evacuation of five apartments above the Dam Bar & Grill, at 3 E. Main St., located across the street from Library Park and a half block from Village Hall.

But the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office, didn't start at the bar, which is known for its Friday night fish fry and build your own burgers on Monday.

Instead, police say the woman broke into the bar following a domestic altercation at another location. Police were called to the bar just before 2 a.m. and while the woman was inside she fired several shots. Deputies, the Sheriff's Office's Tactical Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team and Belleville police, along with the Madison Police Department's armored rescue vehicle, remained on the scene until about 10:20 a.m. when the women surrendered and was taken into custody.

"The teams communicated with her throughout the night and made several attempts to make physical contact with her," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The bar remained closed Saturday, according to its Facebook page. The name of the woman and where the incident began have not yet been released.