A Madison man facing sex assault, battery, child pornography and other charges, who fled the U.S. in 2011 and was on the run until his arrest in Austria last year, is back in Madison and appeared Friday in federal court on a charge of fraudulently obtaining a passport.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker ordered William I. Guy, 51, kept in custody as he awaits trial on state and federal charges, most of them filed in 2010 and 2011.
Guy was arrested in Austria in April 2018, when he had been a fugitive for more than seven years, but he fought extradition to the U.S. He was removed from Austria this week.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court in 2011 but unsealed this week initially charged Guy with flight to avoid prosecution. An affidavit attached to the complaint, by Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeffrey Michaelis, states that a Dane County judge issued an arrest warrant for Guy in February 2011 on charges that included stalking, false imprisonment, second-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, misappropriating identification, computer crimes and capturing an image of nudity.
Guy also faces 53 counts of possession of child pornography for images found on his computer by police in 2010. The affidavit states Guy last appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Jan. 12, 2011, then failed to appear on Feb. 3, 2011, and was not seen since.
In May 2011, the affidavit states, a confidential informant told Madison Police Detective Samantha Kellogg that Guy was at that point living in South Africa under the name Jason Field.
In 2016, a grand jury indicted Guy on a charge of making a false statement on a passport application, and that indictment remained under seal until this week. The indictment notes that on his application, Guy stated his name, the initials of which were J.F.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office announced in April 2018 that Guy was arrested in Vienna after multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to find him. Guy’s case had also been featured in 2011 on the television show “America’s Most Wanted.”
Court dates have not been set in the five separate cases that Guy faces in Dane County Circuit Court. A trial before U.S. District Judge James Peterson on the false passport charge was set for Oct. 28.