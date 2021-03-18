Lone Rock man gets 1 year, 1 day in federal prison for Social Security fraud

A Lone Rock man was sentenced earlier this month to 1 year and 1 day in federal prison for Social Security fraud, according to the office of Timothy M. O’Shea, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Christopher M. Hynek, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, who also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $98,256. Hynek pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 1.

According to a 2018 grand jury indictment, Hynek made a claim to his private disability insurer in 2002 for injuries he had suffered to his arms in 2000, then filed a claim for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits in 2003 for the same injuries.

While receiving benefits, Hynek was working at his parents’ printing business, Hynek Printing in Richland Center, and subsequent printing businesses that Hynek Printing later acquired as it expanded.

Working made Hynek ineligible for Social Security disability benefits, but he concealed his work and the money from the business that he was paid “under the table,” as the judge found.

Conley noted the seriousness of the offense and observed that Hynek perpetrated a “prolonged fraudulent scheme out of greed,” O’Shea said in a report.