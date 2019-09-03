A Lodi man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing child pornography, the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced.
Matthew Bulovsky, 25, also was sentenced last week to 10 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge James Peterson. Bulovsky pleaded guilty to the crime on May 15, 2019.
During the course of a child exploitation investigation, law enforcement officers determined that Bulovsky had posted numerous images and videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct in an internet chatroom.
At the time, Bulovsky was out on bond in a state case that included allegations that he possessed child pornography.