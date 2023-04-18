A Lodi man faces a homicide charge in a three-vehicle crash that killed a man in the village of Dane on Monday, authorities reported.

The crash happened about 12:10 p.m. Monday at 101 W. Main St., Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Witnesses reported that a Ford F-350 pick-up truck left the BP gas station on Main Street at high speed, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Military Road and Main Street and hit a Nissan Frontier pick-up that was heading east on Main Street, Schaffer said.

The Ford pick-up then sideswiped a Ford Escape that was stopped at the stop sign on Highway DM, causing it to roll over, Schaffer said.

The 52-year-old man driving the Escape was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Schaffer said.

The 73-year-old man who was driving the Frontier was not injured, Schaffer said.

The driver of the Ford F-350, Maxwell Hamilton, 22, was placed through field sobriety testing and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw before being booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle, Schaffer said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point