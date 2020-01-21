Lock cut on locker at Southwest Side fitness center, keys stolen, then SUV, police say

A thief cut a lock Sunday night at a locker at a Southwest Side fitness center, stole items that included keys to an SUV, and then the SUV, Madison police reported.

The incident at the Princeton Club, 8080 Watts Road, was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The thief cut the lock in the women’s dressing woman, and the 17-year-old victim said that her father's 2014 GMC Acadia was stolen, DeSpain said.

An employee said a couple of teenagers had come in to use the restroom around the time of the theft, DeSpain said.

Area law enforcement agencies saw the stolen SUV a couple of times on the road after the crime, but officers and deputies did not chase it, DeSpain said, adding that an attempt to locate the SUV has been shared with all area police departments.

